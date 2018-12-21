Try 1 month for 99¢
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON – Donald Elvin Borders, 76, of Farmington, passed away December 20, 2018, at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Donald Elvin Borders
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments