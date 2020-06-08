× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald Forsythe

Donald Wayne Forsythe, 79, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Branson and Farmington, Missouri, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 19, 2020, at Avow Hospice in Naples. He was surrounded by his loving wife and son. He was the devoted husband of Connie S. (Holdman) Forsythe.

Don was born April 28, 1941 in Hurryville, Missouri, the youngest son of Melvin and Ina (Reese) Forsythe.

Along with his wife and son, Roger W. Forsythe of Naples, Florida, Don is survived by one brother, Jim (Arlene) Forsythe of Ozark, Missouri; two sisters, Ada L. Pyatt of Richmond, Kentucky and Doris J. (Mrs. Bob) Roth of Potosi, Missouri. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Dawn Forsythe; and two brothers, William Earl Forsythe and Chalmer (Hank) Forsythe.

The Forsythe brothers were prolific builders, and Don was no exception. He loved building beautiful, custom-designed homes and did so throughout St. Francois County before moving with his wife to Branson in 1989.