Donald Forsythe
Donald Wayne Forsythe, 79, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Branson and Farmington, Missouri, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 19, 2020, at Avow Hospice in Naples. He was surrounded by his loving wife and son. He was the devoted husband of Connie S. (Holdman) Forsythe.
Don was born April 28, 1941 in Hurryville, Missouri, the youngest son of Melvin and Ina (Reese) Forsythe.
Along with his wife and son, Roger W. Forsythe of Naples, Florida, Don is survived by one brother, Jim (Arlene) Forsythe of Ozark, Missouri; two sisters, Ada L. Pyatt of Richmond, Kentucky and Doris J. (Mrs. Bob) Roth of Potosi, Missouri. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Dawn Forsythe; and two brothers, William Earl Forsythe and Chalmer (Hank) Forsythe.
The Forsythe brothers were prolific builders, and Don was no exception. He loved building beautiful, custom-designed homes and did so throughout St. Francois County before moving with his wife to Branson in 1989.
There, as co-founder and co-owner of 4-Sythe Homes, Inc., he drew up the blueprints for and built eighteen gorgeous homes that still stand in Pointe Royale Country Club as well as other locations throughout Taney County. Everyone who was fortunate enough to own one of his homes remained lifelong friends.
In addition to his career as a building contractor, Don served as carpenter superintendent on the Adam's Mark Hotel in St. Louis and St. Joseph's Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and a chapel service at 2 p.m. A short graveside service will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home recommends visitors wear face masks and social distancing be implemented. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com
