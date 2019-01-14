Try 1 month for 99¢

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Donald Gene McCord, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away January 13, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Don was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Olin and Thelma Montgomery McCord February 26, 1945. He graduated from Esther High School and attended Flat River Junior College. He retired from the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department. Don never met a stranger, had a wonderful sense of humor and deep love for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Emily Klober McCord.

Don is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (John) Oldano, Tiffany (Anthony) Gnisci; grandchildren, John, Mathew, Sophia, and Anna; twin brother, David McCord (Karen) of St. Augustine, Florida; brother, Leslie McCord of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; and sister, Barbara (Jim) Rosener of Desloge.

Services will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Saturday, January 19, 2019.

