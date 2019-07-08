{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Donald Joe Williamson, 78, of Farmington, passed away July 4, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was born November 10, 1940, in Risco, Missouri. Donald served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corp; and he retired from Chrysler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Annie (Miller) Williamson; son, Joey Williamson; and sister, Melvina Bruce.

Donald is survived by his wife, Nova (Sides) Williamson; sons, Terry Williamson, and Ron Williamson; daughters, Tracy Williamson, and Melissa Williamson; grandchildren, Lanie and Chas Larkin; and brother, Glenn Williamson.

There are no services planned at his time. Local arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

