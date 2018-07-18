Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON -- Donald L. Carrow, Sr., age 79, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018, at Evelyn’s House, hospice facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born November 17, 1938, in Festus, Missouri, the son of the late Carrie Bernice (nee Luther) and Edwin Louis Carrow.

He is survived by his companion Rosa Lee (nee Meade) Holland; daughter Tina (Keith) Carrow-Veir of Katy, Texas; sons Donald (Bev) Carrow, Jr. of Doe Run, Missouri, Ricky (Mary) Carrow of Manchester, Ohio, and Brian Carrow of Farmington, Missouri; a sister Wanda Fay (the late Clarence) Watson of Festus; a brother Virgil Lloyd “Butch” (Pat) Carrow of Valle Lake, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law Regina Carrow of Farmington; and his beloved four legged friends Baby and Blackie.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by an infant daughter Kathy Carrow; a step-daughter Laura Williams; brothers Clyde Eugene “Bud” Carrow, Robert “Joe” (the late Aileen) Carrow, and Harold Edwin Carrow; sisters Emogene Joan (Mike) Schmidt, and Patricia Marie Bowling.

He was a retired Iron Worker of 32 years with the Iron Workers Union Local #396 in St. Louis, Missouri; an avid bass fisherman, and the founder and former owner of Crock-O-Gator Lure Co.

Memorial gathering from 5 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, officiated by Bro. Robert Adams of Bismarck Church of God. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory are preferred to Evelyn’s House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141.

