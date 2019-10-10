{{featured_button_text}}
ELLSBERRY, Mo. – Donald Lyman Taylor, was born September 13, 1929, He passed away September 22, 2019, at the age of 90.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lillie Taylor; children, Donald J. Taylor and Janet M. Tisi; brother, George Bennedict Taylor; and sisters, Jeannette Richardson, Francis Elizabeth Aubuchon, and Mildred Louise Robitaille.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Aline Taylor; children, Annette L. Dinkela (David), David W. Taylor, David J. Hotop (Rose), Davine Wade, Susan Taylor, and Scott Taylor (Stacy); thirty-one grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline “Pat” Marie AuBuchon; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held September 30, 2019, in Elsberry.

