PARK HILLS -- Donald Lynn Russell, 53 of Lake Genevieve was born March 13, 1965, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Raymond and Yvonne (Helvey) Russell. He departed this life on November 21, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tara Lynn Page Russell.

In addition to his parents, Don is survived by his children, Justin Russell, Andrew Monroe and Amber Russell, five grandchildren, Ryan, Hayden, Brigston, Lanen, and Aaron; his sister, Tammy (Richard) Wadlow; other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 27 in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel.

the life of: Donald Lynn Russell
