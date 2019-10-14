PARK HILLS - Donald R. Pirtle, 83, of Park Hills was born June 21, 1936, in Flat River. He passed away October 11, 2019, at his residence from bladder cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore A. Pirtle and Dorothy A. (Adams) Pirtle; his wife of 52 years and the love of his life, Nancy (Upchurch) Pirtle; four brothers, Robert (Bob) Pirtle, Darrell (Gene) Pirtle, Harvey (Jim) Pirtle, and Michael (Mike) Pirtle.
Don was raised in Flat River. In 1953, at the age of 17 he joined the U.S. Marines, and retired from the Corps after serving 20 years of honorable faithful service. Don served tours of duty in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, Hawaii, Europe, and two tours in Vietnam. He was a life member of the Farmington VFW and the Marine Corps League.
After military service, Don was employed at the Farmington State Hospital as Director of Food Services until retirement in 1987. He was a member of Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church of Bonne Terre where he so loved the fellowship with the Lord and all his friends.
Don is survived by his son, Dexter (Laura) Pirtle; daughter, Donna (Carter) Ellison Botkin; sister, Marica D. Kennedy; five grandchildren, Bobby (Haley) Pirtle, Travis (Mandi) Pirtle, Andrew Pirtle, Renee (Wayne) Cook, and Jacob (Amber) Ellison; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter, Alex, Avery, Chloe, Natalie, Nate, and Emma; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Pirtle and Laura Pirtle. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends also survive.
Visitation will be 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Allison and Rev. Herb McMillian officiating. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials may be made to Gospel Light Free will Baptist Church or Wounded Warriors Project.
