DESLOGE -- Donald Huitt of Durant Oklahoma, passed away November 29, 2018. He was born June 18, 1938, to William Gladstone and Bertie May Huitt in Caledonia, where he grew up. He served his country for three years, part of that time at an Air base in England. He then lived in the Lead Belt area for some years before moving to Oklahoma. He loved to play the guitar and tinker with old cars.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Norma Jean Huitt and Tressie Jo LaPorte; brothers, Linus, Jesse and Roy Windell Huitt. He is survived by sisters, Bernice Spencer, Dolores Drexler, and Linda Cottrell; brothers, Robert Linn and Vernon Huitt.

 A memorial service will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, December 29, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Dennis Conway officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

