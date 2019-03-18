Try 3 months for $3

BONNE TERRE -- Donald Ray, of Lake in the Hills, Illinois was born March 19, 1931, in Esther, Missouri, to John William and Mary Ethel (nee Phillips) Wright. Donald entered into rest in his home, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 87 years, 11 months, and 27 days.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his three siblings, Harold Wright, Juanita Carver and Alice Thomas.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eva Maxine (nee Roney) Wright; one son, Darius Sebastian (Debra Marie (Kuchaj)) Wright; three grandchildren, Nicholas Bunescu, Lindsey Bunescu and Steven Wright; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Donald was the youngest of four children and he left home when he was 17 years old to join the Army where he served our country in the Korean War. When he left Korea he came home and served as a recruiting officer. He married Eva of Union City, Tennessee, in 1953. Don re-enlisted and served our country in the Vietnam War as well. Don worked with the Boy Scouts as Scout Master for several years. He and Eva lived abroad when Don worked as a pilot for Avainca Airline in Columbia, Air America in Thailand and Mobil Oil in Nigeria. Donald worked for the CIA as well. He retired in 1984 and returned to the Farmington area. There he served as a volunteer probation and patrol officer. Don and Eva moved to Lake in the Hills to be close to their son and his family where they lived for the past 22 years. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6776 Vo Tech Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Chapel Hill Mortuary with the interment to follow at Saint Francois Memorial Park. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.

