Donald Steinc

PARK HILLS – Donald Eugene Steinc, 60, of Caledonia, Missouri, was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, October 10, 1959, to the late Charles and Pauline Steinc Jr. He departed this life April 12, 2020. He was also preceded by a brother, Roy.

Donald is survived by his children, Ronnie Steinc, and Chucky Steinc; mother of his children, Rhonda Brower-Barton; siblings, Phil (Pamela) Steinc, Jimmy (Candy) Steinc, Wanda Shelton, and Rick Steinc; neighbor and friend, Roundy; and special friend, Brenna.

Private Services with Coplin Funeral Home.

