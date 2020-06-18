Donald Woodcock

Donald Edward ‘Woody' Woodcock
PIOLT KNOB – Donald Edward “Woody” Woodcock of Ironton, Missouri, passed away June 16, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri, at the age of 88 years. He was born September 27, 1931, in Leadwood, Missouri, the son of the late Otto and Gertrude (Clay) Woodcock.
On May 18, 1952, Don was united in marriage to Alma Aldine Johnson who survives. To this union six children were born, Donna King of Ironton, Sandra Trask and husband, Steve of Arcadia, Carol Hardy and husband Mike of Ironton, Linda Bohannon of Arcadia, Lana Durham of Ironton, and Matthew Woodcock and wife Nancy of San Antonio, Texas. Don is also survived by ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Kevin Bohannon, and Bill Durham; his brother, Marion Woodcock; and five sisters, Arlene Fryman, Christine Culton, Maxine Ribaudo, Armilee Henson, and Imogene Miller.
Don was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. He was the owner of the State Farm Agency in Ironton for 48 ½ years.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, from Bryson Funeral Home Chapel in Pilot Knob. Interment will be in Arcadia Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the children's charity, Cardinals Care: https:/www.mlb.comardinalsommunityonate-to-cardinals-care. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brysonfuneralhome.com.
