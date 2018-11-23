Try 3 months for $3
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Donna Darlene Scott, 81, of rural Bismarck passed away November 22, 2018, at Presbyterian Manor, Farmington. She was born September 20, 1937, in Elvins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Hulsey and Delores 'Cummings' Hulsey.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Donna is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry Scott; sons, Robert 'Bob' Scott and wife Karen, Tony Scott and wife Julie; daughter, Kim Shelton; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother, Randy Hulsey and wife Vicki; and sister, Nedra Easter. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday November 26, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday November 27, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Webb officiating. Burial at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Donna Darlene Scott
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments