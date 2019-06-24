{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Donna Jean Knowles, 65, of Farmington, passed away June 15, 2019, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center, Farmington. She was born May 23, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Knowles and Julia 'Herron' Knowles; brothers, Jim, Art, and John Knowles; nephews, James, and Tommy Knowles; sister-in-law, Pat Knowles; and a son, Dean Motsinger.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Donna Motsinger; two granddaughters and two grandsons; brother, Thomas Knowles; two sisters, Janet Ellis and Rodney, and Judy Davis. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at City Hall in Benld, Illinois. Local arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri.

