DESLOGE -- Donna Jo King of Desloge passed away on October 6, 2019, at the age of 73 years at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dolores Chitwood and Jeanne Chitwood; and her former husband, Larry King.

She was born on June 29, 1946, in Ironton to the late Joseph and Edna Wilma (Siegenthaler) Chitwood.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Lori and husband, Jerry Will of Farmington; her grandchildren, Camryn and Trey Will.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Desloge Chapel in Desloge with Pastor Kevin Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Farmington. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

