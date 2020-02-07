HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- Donna Louise Stanton Daugherty, 71, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at CHI St Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Donna was born February 20, 1948, in Meridian, Mississippi. She was a long-time resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, before retiring and residing in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Donna was a full- time mom before re-entering the workplace in the 80s. She worked for Handy City for 10 years as a warehouse manager. She then moved to Anniston, Alabama, where she worked as a supervisor in a distribution for center for Wakefield’s. In 1992 Donna moved back to Lafayette where she worked for Lowe’s Home Improvement until her retirement. Donna then headed to the Ouachita Mountains where she then lived out the rest of her years.
Donna was a talented pianist who also had a love for sports. You could always find her yelling at the New Orleans Saints or the St. Louis Cardinals. She passed down many of these talents and love of sports to her children and grandchildren. Donna was a lover of all animals, but her favorite was her dog Buster. You never left her house hungry, especially on Roast Sundays. She was very proud of all her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
You have free articles remaining.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Dennis Daugherty and her three children, Darrel “Buffy” Massey (Amy) of Lafayette, Louisiana, Tina Gautreau (Max) of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Jennifer Massey (Larry) of Hot Springs, Arkansas; her six grandchildren, Taylor Massey, Ben Massey, Emma Gautreau, Maxwell Gautreau, Lillian Holmes, and Kenny Holmes; step-grandchildren, Bryce Daugherty, and Kyle Daugherty.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Benito and B.D. Pickett; father, Dolphus Stanton Jr.; grandparents, Emma Nelson, Morris Nelson, and Eula Mae Stanton Gray; and step-son, Dennis Allen Daugherty.
Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kota, Dr. Pruitt, Dr. Warren, Dr. Patel at CHI St Vincent Oncology; and a special thanks to Arkansas Hospice for all the incredible care given to Donna. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a memorial to Arkansas Hospice in Donna's name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.