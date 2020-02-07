{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Louise Stanton Daugherty

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- Donna Louise Stanton Daugherty, 71, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at CHI St Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Donna was born February 20, 1948, in Meridian, Mississippi. She was a long-time resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, before retiring and residing in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Donna was a full- time mom before re-entering the workplace in the 80s. She worked for Handy City for 10 years as a warehouse manager. She then moved to Anniston, Alabama, where she worked as a supervisor in a distribution for center for Wakefield’s. In 1992 Donna moved back to Lafayette where she worked for Lowe’s Home Improvement until her retirement. Donna then headed to the Ouachita Mountains where she then lived out the rest of her years.

Donna was a talented pianist who also had a love for sports. You could always find her yelling at the New Orleans Saints or the St. Louis Cardinals. She passed down many of these talents and love of sports to her children and grandchildren. Donna was a lover of all animals, but her favorite was her dog Buster. You never left her house hungry, especially on Roast Sundays. She was very proud of all her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Dennis Daugherty and her three children, Darrel “Buffy” Massey (Amy) of Lafayette, Louisiana, Tina Gautreau (Max) of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Jennifer Massey (Larry) of Hot Springs, Arkansas; her six grandchildren, Taylor Massey, Ben Massey, Emma Gautreau, Maxwell Gautreau, Lillian Holmes, and Kenny Holmes; step-grandchildren, Bryce Daugherty, and Kyle Daugherty.

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Benito and B.D. Pickett; father, Dolphus Stanton Jr.; grandparents, Emma Nelson, Morris Nelson, and Eula Mae Stanton Gray; and step-son, Dennis Allen Daugherty.

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kota, Dr. Pruitt, Dr. Warren, Dr. Patel at CHI St Vincent Oncology; and a special thanks to Arkansas Hospice for all the incredible care given to Donna. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a memorial to Arkansas Hospice in Donna's name.

