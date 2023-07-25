Donna Sue Runyon
DESLOGE – Donna Runyon, 79, of Bonne Terre, passed away July 23, 2023, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Farmington. She was born February 21, 1944, in Esther, to the late Ezra and Nellie (Buchanan) Young. Donna attended Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre but was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lebanon. Donna worked for a daycare where she loved caring for children. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cross-stitching and working on crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole and Corey Michael Runyon; and one brother, Ron Young.
Donna is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael Runyon, Sr.; children, Michael Runyon, Jr. and wife Tracy, Misty Moore and husband Allen; grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew and Karlie Misuraca; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Benjamin Misuraca; siblings, Marilyn Burns and Margie Wills; special cousins, Sharon Kay Berry and Beverly Crocker; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association and Shriners Hospital for Children. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.