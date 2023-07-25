Donna Sue Runyon

DESLOGE – Donna Runyon, 79, of Bonne Terre, passed away July 23, 2023, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Farmington. She was born February 21, 1944, in Esther, to the late Ezra and Nellie (Buchanan) Young. Donna attended Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre but was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lebanon. Donna worked for a daycare where she loved caring for children. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cross-stitching and working on crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole and Corey Michael Runyon; and one brother, Ron Young.

Donna is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael Runyon, Sr.; children, Michael Runyon, Jr. and wife Tracy, Misty Moore and husband Allen; grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew and Karlie Misuraca; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Benjamin Misuraca; siblings, Marilyn Burns and Margie Wills; special cousins, Sharon Kay Berry and Beverly Crocker; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association and Shriners Hospital for Children. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.