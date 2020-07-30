× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donnie Harris

FARMINGTON – Donnie Harris of Farmington passed away on July 28, 2020, at his residence at the age of 60. He was born in Farmington, Missouri, on December 10, 1959, to Francis and Barbara (Holmes) Harris.

Donnie was a truck driver for many years, last at Climate Express. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, working on projects in his garage, playing cards but most of all spending time with his grand kids. Donnie had a great sense of humor who loved making people laugh with his corny jokes. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Donnie is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cathy (Easter) Harris, his children, DJ Harris, Ashley (Ben Gibson) Harris, Sam Harris and Molly Harris, his grandchildren, Alex, Chloe, Dale, Tucker, Lane and Brantley, his siblings, Ronald (Peggy) Harris and Sandra (Darrin) Biri, his brother in laws, David (Elaine) Easter, Joseph Easter, James (Linda) Easter, and Tony (Stacey) Easter, his sister in laws, Michelle (Dave) Morgenthaler and Theresa Easter, along with several nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Pearl Holmes and Alvis and Annie Harris, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alvin and Yvonne Easter, and a great-nephew, Kaden Majercik.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

