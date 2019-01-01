Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS -- Dora L. Weiss, of Park Hills passed away at her home on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at the age of 63. She was born at Paragould, Arkansas, on September 27, 1955, to the late Joel W. Clark and Lorette Clark, who survives.

Dora was joined in marriage to Ted Weiss on August 9, 1975, in Union Missouri. She was an active and faithful member of Iron Mountain Assembly of God Church. In 2014 Dora retired from the Bismarck R-5 school district where she was an elementary teacher. Her family will remember her as being a loving wife, mother, daughter and “Gran.”

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors include her husband, Ted Weiss of the home; her two children, Cari Luttrell and husband, Jason of Ellington, Missouri and Travis Weiss and wife, Lyndsey of Sikeston, Missouri; her brother, Joel L. Clark and his wife, Judith of Springfield, Missouri; her mother, Lorette Clark of Jonesboro, Arkansas; her father-in-law, Joe Weiss of Washington, Missouri; three grandchildren, Bailee Luttrell, Trentin Weiss and Coltin Weiss. Also surviving are other extended family and good friends.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Cozean Memorial Chapel followed by a graveside service at Weiss Cemetery in Doe Run at 12:30 p m with Reverend Matt Prihoda officiating. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Iron Mountain Assembly of God Church. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Dora L. Weiss
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments