PARK HILLS -- Dora L. Weiss, 63, of Park Hills, visitation at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 5 from 9 a.m. - 12 noon with graveside service to follow at Weiss Cemetery in Doe Run at 12:30 p.m. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Dora L. Weiss
