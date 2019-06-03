{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Rena Eckhoff, age 90, of Bonne Terre passed away June 3, 2019. She was born February 12, 1929, to the late Marion Frances and Dora Phoebe (Maness) McGee in Silver Springs, Missouri. Rena enjoyed singing, watching Cardinals Baseball, playing Rummy and loved to bowl.

In addition to her parents, Rena is preceded in death by her first husband, James Lester McCubbins; second husband, Russell James Eckhoff; sons, Mark Eckhoff and Darrell McCubbins; daughter, Linda McCubbins; brothers, Elmer, Mike, Timon, George, Pat, and John; and sister, Thelma.

Rena is survived by children, James McCubbins, David McCubbins, and Randy Eckhoff; eight grandchildren, David McCubbins, Todd McCubbins, Angela McCubbins- DeWitt, Carla McCubbins, Marla McCubbins-Dooley, Jamie McCubbins, Kimberly Eckhoff, Kelsey Eckhoff; thirteen great-grandchildren, Haley, Morgan, Matt, Kyle, Ryan, Nick, Molly, Kiera, Ella, Nora, Luke, Lia, and Jason; sisters, Bertha Koester and Leona Eckhoff and husband Floyd; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Services will begin 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre. Burial will follow at Sunrise Cemetery in Potosi. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

the life of: Dora ‘Rena’ Serena (McGee) Eckhoff
