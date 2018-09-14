FARMINGTON – Doris Fern (Kocher) Thomas, of Farmington, passed away on September 14, 2018, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 93. She was born in Weingarten, Missouri, to the late George Dewey Kocher and Mary Pearl (Thomas) Kocher. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn W. Thomas, a daughter, Carol Jane Thurman, and her sisters and brothers-in-law, LaDon and Leroy Howard and Betty and Leroy Silvey.
Doris was a life-long resident of the area and had been employed by Fitz Chevrolet in Farmington from where she retired in 1985. Doris was an amazing cook, she loved to garden and many of her delicious meals consisted of vegetables she grew in her garden. She enjoyed camping and fishing; dancing and quilting. Doris was a member of the Farmington First Christian Church and she donated many of the quilts she made to church fund raisers. An avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, she also liked to watch NASCAR and dirt track racing. The family matriarch, Doris made a huge impact on all of her beloved grandchildren with her positive outlook on life.
Survivors include her children, Donna Thomas, Terry (Cheryl) Thomas, and Mary Lou (Doug) Harris; grandchildren, Kimberly (Gregory) Stewart, Leah (Zach) Blickhan, Dillon Thomas, Maxwell Harris and Brianna Harris; four great-grandchildren, Lauren Stewart, Austin Stewart, Vivian Blickhan and Lucas Blickhan; a brother, Donald “Sonny” (Mary) Kocher and a host of special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, September 18, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Farmington First Christian Church or American Cancer Society. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
