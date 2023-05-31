Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FARMINGTON – Doris Jean Conley Arms, our dear wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023, at the age of 86. Doris was born on February 6, 1937, in Cookeville, Tennessee. She was the first person in her family to attend college. She studied nursing while enrolled in Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, where she met her future husband.

Doris was an ardently loyal and devoted wife to her first and only love, Wayne. She regularly professed her love for him almost daily to her girls and to her grandchildren. No one could ever doubt her deep and undying commitment to her husband throughout all the years of their marriage.

She was an amazing mother who worked hard to provide the best for her three girls. Later, she embraced as her own, three sons in law, then her six grandchildren and finally, two precious great-granddaughters. She lived out her devotion both by her words and by her actions. Family was her priority. She faithfully loved her husband and was so proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Arms was a well-respected teacher at Fox Jr. High in the C-6 school district located in Arnold, Missouri. She was a consistent champion for the students with life challenges. Mrs. Arms completed her teaching career but never forgot her students.

Doris was a woman of active imagination and intellect. She enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She was an avid reader, and an even more avid shopper. She also embraced many creative hobbies from sewing to furniture refinishing and everything in between. She loved the color yellow. And her favorite flowers were yellow roses. She enjoyed big band music and southern gospel. One of her favorite hymns was In The Garden.

Mrs. Arms was preceded in death by her mother, Woodlie Dixon Conley and her father, Oliver Clyde Conley of Pound.

Virginia and is survived by her loving and faithful husband, Wayne Franklin Arms and daughters, Allyson Anne Arms Hensley (Kevin P. Hensley) of Farmington, MO, Andrea Aliese Arms Wolf (Eric D. Wolf) of Barnhart, Missouri, and Angela Annette Arms Witcher (Lyle L. Witcher) of Thomasville, Georgia. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Joel Taylor Hensley of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rachael Elizabeth Wolf Mintz (Drew Mintz) of Ballwin, Missouri, Michaella Leeanne Wolf Rimel (Logan Rimel) of Hillsboro, Missouri, Acacia Renee Wolf of Barnhart, MO, Abigail Quinne Witcher and Aaron Timothy Franklin Witcher of Thomasville, Georgia, and two beautiful great-grandchildren, Autumn Shoshana Mintz, Liberty Rayne Pohrer, with one more Mintz baby on the way in November.

A memorial visitation will be held at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Lyle Witcher and Rev. Greg Robinson officiating. Inurnment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Memorial Donations may be made to The Baptist Home of Ironton.