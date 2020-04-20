Doris Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doris M. Johnson

FARMINGTON - Doris M. Johnson, 83, of Farmington, passed away April 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Bernie, Mo.

Preceded in death by: Her parents, Ira Wicks and Veda ‘Cross' Wicks; and a brother, William Wicks.

Survived by: Her husband, James Johnson who were married 60 years; four children, Debbie Cade, William E. Johnson, Stacey Johnson and wife Kim, and Denise Young and husband Mike; 10 grandchildren; sister, Betty Wicks; many other relatives and friends also survive.

She retired from Parkland Hospital for over 30 years of service.

A private graveside was planned officiated by Chaplain Ron Adair. Memorials may be made to Preferred Hospice. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills.

