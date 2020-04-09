Doris Pratt

FARMINGTON – Doris Whitaker Pratt passed away at her home in Delassus (Farmington), Missouri, on April 8, 2020. She was 92 years old. She was born in Kibbee, Georgia on December 19, 1927, to the late David and Sally Whitaker. She was the youngest of 11 children and the last surviving child. Her parents were sharecroppers, and Doris liked to share stories of helping her parents pick cotton and riding the wagon to church on Sunday mornings.
In July of 1945, she married Henry Pratt. Henry was stationed in Georgia while in the Army. They were introduced by Doris's brother. They married and Doris left Georgia where she came to find her home in Missouri. They were married for 55 years until the time of Henry's passing. They had three children Mary, Danny, and David.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her siblings, husband Henry, son Danny, and grandsons Francisco Rodriquez and Paul Alexander. She is survived by her children Mary Rodriguez and David (Debbie) Pratt. Grandchildren include special granddaughter Danyell Hodgdon, who was more like a daughter, Caroline Drake, Dana Pratt, Molly Sherman, Logan Pratt, and Perry Denman. Doris had eight great-grandkids. She loved her family very much although getting their names right wasn't always easy. Sometimes she would go through the whole list to get it right including the dog's. She also leaves behind a special niece Madeline Earnest who was more like a sister.
Doris was proud to be a Charter Member of the Delassus First Baptist Church (where like any good Baptist she had a certain pew), a Pythian Sister, and an election judge. She was a Home Healthcare Worker for 30 years while spending a third of that time with the Harrington Family.
Doris was a woman who lived by her own terms while speaking her mind and saying the unexpected. She loved to discuss politics and would at times provoke arguments which she hardly ever lost. She became a lifelong Democrat when as a child President Roosevelt encouraged cotton farmers to begin planting tobacco. Her favorite Democrat was Jimmy Carter because they were both from Georgia If you didn't know she was a Democrat, she would tell you and then ask what you were – a Democrat or Republican. This included complete strangers.
Doris and Henry were known for their large garden from which they were willing to share. The rhubarb was especially well known and rumored to be an offshoot from the pre-civil war family in Carolina. From this garden, countless pickles were canned including 21 Day Bread and Butter pickles. If she liked you, she would give you a jar. If she loved you, she would give you a small can of Chex mix for Christmas even if the price of nuts was high. The holidays also included a back room full of candy and sweets. The most unique being her buttermilk fudge. Doris had an open kitchen and fed many neighborhood kids throughout the years. A favorite was her sweet tea which was like no other.
In the end, Doris should be remembered as a strong Southern woman with a Georgia drawl. She loved her family, faith, and country. She spoke her mind and shared her big heart. She was not afraid of death and is now at peace. No doubt telling a few people how to do a few things and finding her people – the Democrats. To know Doris was to love her and if you didn't then you missed out.
Funeral services for Doris will be held for immediate family on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Cozean Memorial Chapel beginning at 2 p.m. Due to limited gatherings her service will be available on the Cozean Website at 2 p.m. or thereafter at cozeanfuneralhome.com. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
