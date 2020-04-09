Doris Pratt

Doris was proud to be a Charter Member of the Delassus First Baptist Church (where like any good Baptist she had a certain pew), a Pythian Sister, and an election judge. She was a Home Healthcare Worker for 30 years while spending a third of that time with the Harrington Family.

Doris was a woman who lived by her own terms while speaking her mind and saying the unexpected. She loved to discuss politics and would at times provoke arguments which she hardly ever lost. She became a lifelong Democrat when as a child President Roosevelt encouraged cotton farmers to begin planting tobacco. Her favorite Democrat was Jimmy Carter because they were both from Georgia If you didn't know she was a Democrat, she would tell you and then ask what you were – a Democrat or Republican. This included complete strangers.