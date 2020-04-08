Doris Pratt
Doris Pratt

Doris Pratt

FARMINGTON – Doris W. Pratt of Farmington passed away April 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

