cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON - Doris Fern Kocher Thomas, 93, passed Sept 14, 2018. Funeral service Wed, Sept 19 at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com

Celebrate
the life of: Doris Thomas
