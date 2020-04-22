× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doris Waller

FARMINGTON -- Doris Jean Waller, 88, of Farmington passed away April 21, 2020. She was born February 10, 1932 in Valles Mines, MO. She was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Bernice (Pinkston) Richardson; and husband, John F. Waller.

Doris is survived by her three daughters, Connie Waller, Shari Bollman and husband Alan, and Lisa Waller; one sister, Wanda Cooper; two brothers, Darrell Richardson and wife Wanda and Dean Richardson and wife Edna. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private graveside service will be held at Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Roger Hogan officiating. The family will be planning a Celebration of Life for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorials may be made to the First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington Building Fund. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com

