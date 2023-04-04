BONNE TERRE – Dorothy “Becky” O'Neill, 97 of Terre Due Lac, passed away April 2, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband Commander Lawrence O'Neill. Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at St. Joseph's Church in Bonne Terre, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.