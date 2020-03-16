Dorothy Louise Wolfe
Dorothy Louise Wolfe

PRK HILLS – Dorothy Louise Wolfe passed away at Presbyterian Manor March 15, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born October 31, 1927, in Morgantown, West Virginia, to the late Walter and Rhuella Fletcher.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles E. Wolfe Sr.; son, James L. Wolfe; and brothers, William Fletcher, and James (Jean) Fletcher.

Dorothy is survived by brother, Albert (Sandra) Fletcher of Collinsville, Pennsylvania; special cousin, Wilma Everly of Hiller, Pennsylvania; daughter, Judy (Mike) LaPlant of Leadington, Missouri; son, Charles (Linda Vance) E. Wolfe of Park Hills, Missouri; daughter, Joyce (Richard) Rowley of Park Hills, Missouri; several nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and one on the way. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Dorothy loved sitting on one of her porches and watching the hummingbirds. She was a member Eastern Star Mineral Are #260; life member DAV Auxiliary; and VFW #5896 Auxiliary.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday March 19, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Pastor John Kammermann of Cantwell Baptist Church in Desloge officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington.

A very special thanks to the staff and workers at Presbyterian manor in Farmington, Missouri, for their care and the love they showed our mother while she was there. Also, to Parkland Health Center, Heart and Soul Hospice, and Dr. Piotrowski.

