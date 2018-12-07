Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS – Dorothy M. Clark Pallo of Park Hills passed away December 6, 2018, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 97. She was born November 22, 1921, in Mitchell, Missouri, to the late Lytton and Golda (Barron) Grayson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold F. Clark; her second husband, George S. Pallo; and sisters, Wilma Landolt and Alma LaBrot.

Dorothy graduated from Leadwood High School and Flat River Junior College, and she began her teaching career in a one-room school in Jefferson County. After teaching several year, she earned her Bachelor and Master of Science Degrees from Southeast State University. She taught elementary school in the Leadwood, Frankclay, Desloge, Elvins, Flat River, and Central School Districts during her 35-year career. Dorothy was an active member of the Park Hills First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Laureate Beta Rho chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and the Mineral Area Retired Teachers Association.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Elizabeth (and husband John “Jack”) Poston of Desloge, David (and wife Diane) Clark of Park Hills, and John (and wife Jayne) Clark of Park Hills; step-children, Kevin (and wife Sharon) Pallo of Manchester, Missouri, Steve (and wife Lois Pallo of Bonne Terre, and Mary (and husband Greg) Ragsdale of Desloge; grandchildren Sarah (Donovan) Miller, Dr. John (Dr. Jennifer) Poston Jr.; Ann Poston, Grayson (Natalie) Clark, Emily (Adam) Kell, Angie Pallo-Monges, Alicia (Jason) Eden, Kevin (Jill) Pallo, Leigh Ragsdale, Charles “Cub” (Shannon) Ragsdale; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Park Hills First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Park Hills First Baptist Church, 12 N. Coffman Street, Park Hills, MO 63601.

