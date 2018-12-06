Try 1 month for 99¢
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Dorothy M. Clark Pallo of Park Hills passed away December 6, 2018, at Farmington. Arrangements pending at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

Dorothy M. Clark Pallo
