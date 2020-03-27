Dorothy Marie (Prather) Burt-Gibson
Dorothy Marie (Prather) Burt-Gibson

DESLOGE – Dorothy Gibson, 99, of Desloge, passed away March 25, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. She was born September 14, 1920, in Gumbo, to the late Firmin and Mamie (Lawson) Prather. She was a member of the Parkview Freewill Baptist Church and the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Daniel Paul Burt; second husband, Lavon Gibson; sons, Murlin Burt, Charles Burt; sister, Rose (Curtis) Jennings and brother, Festal (Linda) Prather.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Linda (Paul) Moser, Rodney (Maria) Burt, and Rosemary (Charles) Barcliff; daughter in-law, Georgia Burt; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will be held at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Memorials may be directed to Heart and Soul Hospice in Farmington or Park Hills Nutrition Center. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

