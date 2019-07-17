{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON – Dorothy Rose Pothetos of Farmington passed away July 16, 2019, at her residence at the age of 87. She was born July 24, 1931, in Farmington, Missouri, to the late Marvin and Anna Louise (Herbst) McCallum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Pothetos, her son, Richard “Rick” Pothetos, her daughter, Carolyn Melott and three brothers, Claybe McCallum, Charlie McCallum and Bud McCallum.

Dorothy attended the Church of the Open Bible and was a former volunteer at Parkland Health Center. She was a gifted artist who loved oil painting. She enjoyed playing dominoes and cards and, in her younger years, was an avid gardener with a beautiful greenhouse. Dorothy loved being a grandmother, and was exceptionally proud of her many beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Robert L. “Buddy” (and wife Jayne), Linda Merseal, and Marilyn Pothetos all of Farmington, seventeen grandchildren, Christine Merryman, Phillip Stetz II, Stephen Stetz, Jeremey Melott, Joshua Melott, Michael Pothetos, Alisha Pothetos, Jessica Pothetos, Kevin Pothetos, Sara Pothetos, Cheryl Shoen, Kara McDowell, Brian Hutson, Jeffrey Hutson, Nicholas Pothetos, Natalie Boyd and Courtnie Burns, many great-grandchildren, brother, James McCallum of Farmington, sister in law, Christine McCallum of Washington, daughter in law, Susan Pothetos of Farmington, nieces, nephews, her precious dog, Missy, and many special friends.

Friends may call on Friday, July 19 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Cozean Chapel. Interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Boulevard, St Louis, MO 63108. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

