Dorothy Straughan

Dorothy E. (LaBrot) Straughan
FARMINGTON – Dorothy E. Straughan of Farmington, passed away August 9, 2020, in her home at the age of 98. She was born May 1, 1922 at Mine La Motte to the late Ruth (Rhodes) LaBrot and Raymond LaBrot. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold Straughan, in 1998; her siblings, Elmo, Harold, Emory, Charles and Carolyn; an infant daughter, Alyce Kaye and a son-in-law, Joe A. Stewart.
Dorothy grew up in Flat River where after high school she began working as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She retired from her employment there after twenty eight years. As a part of the greatest generation her fiance, Harold Straughan of Farmington, a member of the Army Air Corps, was stationed in Tucson, Arizona. She traveled by train to join him. They were married on July 12, 1943, before he left for war. She returned to her parents' home to wait for him. Their twin girls were born the next year while Harold was in Italy.
They settled in Farmington and lived there the rest of their lives. Another daughter was born in 1958.
Dorothy's joys were her family, her church, her flowers and doing needlework. She was a devout Christian who was a dedicated member of Memorial United Methodist Church for over 75 years. She served in various capacities in both the church and United Methodist Women. She loved children and animals, many of whom enjoyed spending hours playing at her home.
The family would like to thank Serenity Hospice for their loving care.
Survivors include her daughters, Katherine Stewart and Karen Young, both of Farmington; grandchildren, Ronnie Young and Brooke (Ryan) AuBuchon; great grandson, Remi AuBuchon; step-grandsons, Rev. David (Nancy) Stewart and Roger (Anne) Stewart; step great grandchildren, Alicia, Alex, Amber, Christy and Ben; and seven special nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief, A L S or Serenity Hospice in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
