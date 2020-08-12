Dorothy Straughan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy E. (LaBrot) Straughan

FARMINGTON – Dorothy E. Straughan of Farmington, passed away August 9, 2020, in her home at the age of 98. She was born May 1, 1922, at Mine La Motte to the late Ruth (Rhodes) LaBrot and Raymond LaBrot. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold Straughan, in 1998; her siblings, Elmo, Harold, Emory, Charles and Carolyn; an infant daughter, Alyce Kaye and a son-in-law, Joe A. Stewart.

Dorothy grew up in Flat River where after high school she began working as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She retired from her employment there after twenty eight years. As a part of the greatest generation her fiance, Harold Straughan of Farmington, a member of the Army Air Corps, was stationed in Tucson, Arizona. She traveled by train to join him. They were married on July 12, 1943, before he left for war. She returned to her parents' home to wait for him. Their twin girls were born the next year while Harold was in Italy.

They settled in Farmington and lived there the rest of their lives. Another daughter was born in 1958.