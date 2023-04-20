Dorothy Watson

FARMINGTON – Dorothy (Orlando) Watson, formerly of Farmington, entered into eternal rest at her home in Wright City on April 18, 2023, at the age of 89.

Taking care of her family was her greatest joy in life. She also enjoyed gardening, bowling, and spending time with her grandsons. Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington for 50 years, joining in 1973. She loved her church and her church family. One of her favorite activities with the church was her work with Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed seeing the children coming and learning about Jesus. She served as attendance secretary in Sunday School, and past President of the class. Fellowship with her Sunday school classmates was one of the things she enjoyed most.

Dorothy worked for the Farmington R7 School District as a secretary for the PAYS program from 1989 to 2000. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady with the Ladies Auxiliary at Farmington Community Hospitalarkland Health Center and served as president for two years. She was also a member of the Farmington Clearview Club.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Darrell A. Watson in 2017. She and Darrell were married on Christmas Day in 1960 while he was still serving in the Army and moved to Missouri upon his retirement in 1972. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Mary Orlando, brothers, Ralph Orlando, Vinnie (Mary) Orlando, and Raymond Orlando, sisters, Anna (Reynolds) Rommel, Josephine (Whitey) Letter, and Lucille (Lee) Cassels.

She is survived by her son, Daniel (Linda) Watson, daughter, Dorene (Mike) McCrackin, two grandsons, Daniel Joseph Watson and Dale Michael McCrackin, brother, Robert (Camille) Orlando, sister Laura Giordano, and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Orlando, Rosalie Orlando, and Wanda Watson, along with many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at First Baptist Church of Farmington officiated by Pastor Greg Robinson. Interment to follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or Vacation Bible School, 210 North A Street, Farmington, MO 63640. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.