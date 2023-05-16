DESLOGE – Surrounded by her family, Dorris June Gillam, age 82, of Ashland Missouri, formerly of Desloge, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023. She was born to Irvin and Audrey (Smith) Wisdom. She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Dorinda June Gillam, Curtis Kermit Gillam, Lucinda Mae Gillam, and Kermit Leslie Gillam; siblings, Myrna Faulkner and Joanne Wade.
Dorris is survived by her loving husband Kermit Leslie Gillam; son John Gillam (Cindy); grandchildren, Lindsey Thomas (Austin), Nicholas Gillam (Jordyn); great-grandsons, Emmett Gillam and Raleigh Thomas; brother, Michle Wisdom (Betty); two stepbrothers, Sonny and Ronnie Lashley; half-siblings, Rose Mary Hartley and Jackie Lashley (Sandy); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dorris was a teacher for 24 years, where she shaped the lives of many students at her school. She loved flea market finds and was never one to pass up a good yard sale. She enjoyed participating and volunteering in many civic organizations. Dorris loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her great-grandsons. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Pastor Jamie Wade will be officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials can be made to Wounded Warrior Project at https:/support.woundedwarriorproject.org View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
