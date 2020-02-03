{{featured_button_text}}
DESLOGE -- Brad Brewer, 52, of Leadwood, passed away February 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 3, 1967, in Fredericktown, to James and Beverly (Roney) Brewer. Brad attended West County School but graduated from Bismarck. He later received his doctorate from Mississippi State University and became a Professor at the University.

Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Brewer. He is survived by his father, James Brewer; sister, Susan Tidwell and husband Mike; girlfriend, Stacy Simily; honorary nieces and nephews, Ty, Jenna, Alivia, and Brody Simily.

