FARMINGTON – Dr. Carol Elsie Willman, of Farmington, formerly of Sunset Hills, passed away on March 23, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 86. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 16, 1934, to the late Julius Carl and Johanna Henrietta (Strassner) Willman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her cousin, Harry Sigg Jr.
Carol formerly taught as a special education teacher at St. Louis Public Schools and Harris Teachers College, now Harris Stowe State University. She was a member of Presbyterian Church of Farmington and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing the piano. Carol never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone she met. She helped coordinate funding for the chapel and gazebo at Presbyterian Manor. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Carol is survived by her dear friend, Jane Hurtt of New Bloomfield, Missouri, niece and nephew, Nancy and Butch Sigg and their family from Arnold, MO and many other special friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in St. Louis. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Presbyterian Manor Hull Family Fellowship Center Campaign Fund, 500 Cayce Street, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
