DESLOGE -- Dr. Claude Marshall Lynch, 83, of Farmington passed away February 19, 2019, at Evelyn’s House Hospice in St. Louis. He was born February 9, 1936, in Isabel, Kansas, to parents, Guy Hiskett Lynch and Mary Katherine Tolle Lynch. Claude Marshall Lynch is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Caroll Shults Lynch; son, Tracy Lee Lynch; daughter, Kristin Kay Cochran (Terry of, Collierville, Tennessee; grandson, Alan Michael Cochran of Collierville; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Silveira (Dominick) of Mobile, Alabama. Dr. Lynch attended elementary and secondary school in Galt, Missouri, Wichita, and Isabel, Kansas.
He continued his education attaining a BS in Biology from Friends University, his MA through National Science Foundation scholarships at Truman University, Specialist at Southeast Missouri State and Doctorate of Education at St. Louis University. He began his education career teaching biology, chemistry and physics at Cabool, Sullivan and Woodland School District at Lutesville/ Marble Hill, Missouri. This was interrupted by a tour in the United States Army, serving most of his time in Darmstadt, Germany, during the building of the Berlin Wall. Claude Marshall continued his education career has an administrator at Oak Ridge, Licking, Hillsboro, Mountain View and West County at Leadwood/Irondale, Missouri. He served as Superintendent of the West County School District from 1978 to 1995.
Claude Marshall was fascinated with computers. He computerized the West County school office in 1979, the first area school to use computers. He continued to advance the school district in computers, writing some of the programs himself since they were as yet unavailable. Claude Marshall was sited in Forbes magazine during this time relating to the computerization of a small school. He taught computers to many of the local teachers and conducted computer work shops across Missouri and for Southeast Missouri University.
Upon retirement from the West County School District in 1995, Claude Marshall formed the Education Consultant Services, Inc. Company, working on computers for local school districts, specifically Potosi, Bismarck, Caledonia and the city of De Soto.
In addition to his love of education and computers, Claude Marshall and his wife, Nancy, loved camping and trout fishing. He was an accomplished wood worker and carpenter, having built his and Nancy’s home in the country outside of Leadwood. Claude Marshall also was a religious man. He and his wife went on their first mission trip to Costa Rica building a house after an earth quake. They continued to go on trips until his health prevented him from going but he continued to be Nancy’s cheerleader as she continued going on trips. Claude Marshall was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and for many years he ran the computer worship screen from the balcony. He was a member of the Pairs and Spares Sunday School class. Claude Marshall was a quiet, unimposing man with deep convictions and beliefs with a love for his country, his church and his family.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with Rev. Bob Bullock and Rev. Rocky Good officiating. Memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House Hospice Facility.
