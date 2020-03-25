Dr. John P. Christy
POPLAR BLUFF – Dr. John P. Christy, 82, of Poplar Bluff, passed away March 24, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

