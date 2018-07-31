Subscribe for 17¢ / day
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Dr. Richard C. Winder, D.O. of Farmington, passed away July 30, 2018, at the age of 76. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Dr. Richard C. Winder, D.O.
