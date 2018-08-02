Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON -- Dr. Richard Clair Winder, D. O., passed away at his home on Monday, July 30, 2018, at the age of 76. He was born February 14, 1942, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to the late George Neil Winder and Katherine (Weaver) Winder. In addition to his parents he was preceded by two daughters, Robin Michelle Winder and Deanna Lynn Winder and a brother, Larry Winder.

Dr. Winder grew up and graduated from high school in Bellefontaine, Ohio, and went on to college at Florida Southern. After graduation he went to Kansas City College of Osteopathy Medicine. After an internship in Phoenix, Arizona, he moved to the Farmington area where he began a general practice in 1976. During his many years of practice he became the director of the emergency department at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and was the motivating force and active in establishing the ambulance district for St. Francois County. Dr. Winder was also instrumental in setting up the Women’s Clinic for the St. Francois County Health Department and was the Director of Medical Education for interns and residents at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center. He was an active member of the Farmington Lions Club, a former member of United Health Care Board and former president of St. Francois County Country Club. Also in his earlier years he was the Mineral Area Redbirds baseball coach and past president of the Mineral Area Baseball Association. Dr. Winder retired in 2012 and enjoyed his favorite hobby, which was golfing. He and his wife, Maxine spent the winters in Trinity, Florida. An avid reader, he also enjoyed gardening. He enjoyed hay rides, bon fires and swimming with his grandchildren who he was a great “PaPa” to.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors include his loving wife, Maxine (McCann) Winder; four children, Steven Neil (Donna) Winder of Houston, Texas, Scott Richard (Pam) Winder of Farmington, Troy Christian Winder of Charles Town, West Virginia and Todd Ryan (Sarah) Winder of Wildwood, Missouri; two step-children, Kevin James (Ruth) Hunter of Jefferson City, Missouri and Lori Leigh (Eric) Lawson of Ellisville, Missouri; thirteen grandchildren, Daniel Winder, Taylor Winder, Joshua (Krista) Boyer, David (Highley) Boyer, Logan Winder, Brandon Winder, Alexandra Steffens Ramirez, Drew Winder, JonLuca Winder, Lucas Winder, Brooke Lawson, Megan Lawson and Mandy Lawson; three great grandchildren, Emery Boyer, Gibson Boyer and Camden Boyer; and a brother, Jon (Linda) Winder of Bedford, Virginia.

Friends and family may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Sunday, August 5, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday morning beginning at 7 a.m. in the funeral home with a funeral service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Reverend Scott Hall officiating. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Heart Association. View the tribute video and share your memories and condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Dr. Richard Clair Winder, D. O.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments