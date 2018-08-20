Subscribe for 17¢ / day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Dr. Thomas J. Knowles D.C., was born March 6, 1954, and passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, August 17, 2018, at the age of 64. Dr. Knowles graduated from Flat River High School, Mineral Area College, and Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis, Missouri, He practiced in Old Hickory, Tennessee, for 38 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doc. H and Irene Knowles.

Tom is survived by his brother, Joe (Lynnette) Knowles, Sr., of Park Hills; two sisters, Mary (Dr. H. Lou Obersteadt, DC) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Margie Knowles of St. Charles.

Tom remained a faithful fan of Missouri Sports Teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and Mizzou Tigers.

A memorial services will be held later at the Patton Methodist Church Cemetery beside his father.

