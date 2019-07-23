FARMINGTON – Duane Thomas, of Farmington passed away July 23, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 89. He was born in Flat River, Missouri, on August 30, 1929, to the late Harry and Selma (Meyer) Thomas. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Smith, granddaughter, Kelli Grantham and grandson, Craig Thomas.
Duane graduated in 1949 from Farmington High School and was a standout on the football team. In 1951 he married the love of his life, Nadine Detring and they raised their family in Farmington. For many years Duane owned and operated a concrete and plastering business in the area. His trademark in every job he did was imprinting a cross over the front door. This was done to show that a Christian worked on the house.
A life-long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Duane served as an Elder and a Trustee. He also sang in the choir at the church. He was a mentor to many in the church and community and was very loved by many. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. His goal was to always have corn and tomatoes by the 4th of July. He was also known for being a bee keeper and sharing his honey with friends and family. Duane and Nadine loved to play pinochle and for many years played in a monthly club with friends. Spending time with his grandchildren was his favorite pastime.
Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Nadine Thomas; five children, Stephen (Debbie) Thomas, Deborah (Kirby) Grantham, Diane (Bob) Hirsch, Marjorie (Mike) Tedder and John (Julie) Thomas; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and a sister, Janet (John) Williams. Several nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.
Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Friday morning beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Entrance Fund or the Craig Thomas St. Paul School Scholarship Fund. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
