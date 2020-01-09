{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Dustin Michael Lynn Eaton, 34, of Bismarck passed away January 8, 2020. He was born March 5, 1985, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Dustin will be remembered as a hard worker, always willing to help anyone in need and kind hearted. He enjoyed watching Westerns, spending his time outdoors, hunting mushrooms, fishing and floating the river with his cousins. He was always laughing at something and had a knack for finding a good deal. He loved his dog, Sup and cat, Lacy, but most of all he loved his daughter, Hayley.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Janet Lee (Moore) Eaton.

Dustin is survived by his mother, Maryetta (Murphy) Eaton; father, Robert Eaton, Jr. and wife Janis; daughter, Hayley Lynn Eaton; sister, Amelya Sheck and husband Matthew; brother, Gavin Eaton; grandparents, Robert Eaton, Sr., Paulette Murphy and Clarence Murphy and wife Helen.

Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with Dennis Weems officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To send flowers to the family of Dustin Eaton, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dustin's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dustin's Funeral Service begins.
Load comments