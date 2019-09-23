DE SOTO -- Earl Edward McCoy, 65, of De Soto, died September 15, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital. Mr. McCoy was an auto-mechanic who loved old cars and especially flathead V8’s. He was an avid Harley motorcycle enthusiast that rode his entire life. He also loved spending time with family and friends. Some referred to him as the animal whisperer, as he was passionate about taking care of wild life.
Born January 18, 1954, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the son of the late James Edward McCoy and Mattie (Meade) McCoy.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Lawrence) Rector.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadine (Palazzola) McCoy; his daughter, Renee Black; stepchildren, Kevin Earney, Angela (Jon) Evans, and Troy (Kristi) Pratte; grandchildren, Michaela and Mollie Black, Tommi Parker, Brooke Jones, Nathan and Jacob Sloss, Ember Earney, Corey Pratte, and Katlyn Mays; nephews, Darrin (Tara) Rector, Joey Kozloski; and nieces, Lisa (Chris) Asher and Cheryl (Terry) Campbell.
He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
