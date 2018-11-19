Try 1 month for $3

PARK HILLS -- Earlene Ingram Yarbrough peacefully joined her husband, Robert (Bob) Yarbrough Sr., November 18, 2018; he has been waiting for his woman on his bench in Heaven. Earlene was born

September 14, 1935, in Gideon, Missouri.

In addition to her husband, she joined her parents Joseph and Sarah Ingram; brothers B.F. and Joe Ingram; and sister Madeline Lawson.

Earlene is survived by her four children, Robert (Rob) D and Bonita Yarbrough Jr. of Fulshear, Texas, Roger D Yarbrough Sr. of Delta, Missouri, Rita D and Joe Franzoi of Hurley, Wisconsin, and Renee D Yarbrough-Rees of St. Louis, Missouri; brother, James Ingram of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Lorene Modglin of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Roger D Yarbrough Jr., Thomas Yarbrough, Jacqueline Franzoi, Joseph Franzoi, and Jeffrey Franzoi; her bonus grandchildren, Ryan Jones, Bryan Jones, Allyson Foreman, Katherine Bell, and Justin Rees Jr.; three bonus great-grandchildren; very special family friends, Dennis and Sally Conway; and many other special friends.

Her children want to extend a very grateful thank you to the staff of Country Meadows Nursing Home and Preferred Hospice for their very professional, compassionate, loving care and support of their mother during her last weeks with them.

A celebration of life will be observed 11 a.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Esther United Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson in Park Hills, Missouri. The family requests that donations be made in Earlene’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, the Bismarck Quilters, or Esther Methodist Church in Lieu of flowers.

Celebrate
the life of: Earlene Ingram Yarbrough
