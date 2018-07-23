Subscribe for 17¢ / day
BISMARCK -- Earline M. Conway, 95, of Bismarck, Missouri was born October 2, 1922, to the late Fred and Helda Inman. She departed this life on July 22, 2018, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband Daily Conway in 1978, Brothers – Bill and Donald Inman, Sisters – Norma Cartee, Doris Helms and Betty Jean Berry. Earline was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bismarck and the Eastern Star Lodge of Bismarck.

Survived by: Son, Richard Conway; Grandchildren, Carmen (Larry) Barton and Chad (Katie) Conway; Sister, Janice (Walt) Shelton; six Great Grandchildren and two Great-Great Grandchildren.

Visitation Tuesday, July 24, 2018, from 11 a.m. until Service at 1 p.m. at the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matthew Sheckles officiating. Interment at the Knights of Pythias Cemetery, Ironton, Mo. Coplin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

